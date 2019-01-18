COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Of course you can always donate to your local food bank year round, but right now those food banks can especially use your help so that they can help those families affected by the government shutdown.

It’s been almost a month since some government workers have seen a check and many families are struggling to keep food on the table. Food pantries like Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia, are working especially hard to do their part making sure those families have something to eat.

The shutdown came as a surprise and while many food pantries have food, a steady supply isn’t guaranteed, especially when no one knows how long the shutdown will last.

Government assistance program SNAP has already released benefits for February to some of its recipients to help aid the families that rely on the program. Officials are urging those households to budget for March.

If you’re interested in donating, here are a few items to consider:

canned goods

dried herbs and spices

frozen foods (call ahead first)

dried fruit

granola bars

nuts

pasta

rice

peanut butter

If you aren’t certain about certain items you can always call ahead.

Click here for a list of your local food banks