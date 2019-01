COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly domestic-related shooting.

Roderick Cornelius, 33, has been charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime & Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of a Felony.

Cornelius was a arrested Saturday night, hours after the shooting happened, on Bon Air Drive by CPD investigators, Fugitive Team & US Marshals Task Force.