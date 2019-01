American Red Cross is asking for help with blood donations this winter season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations this winter season.

The Spring Valley Rotary Club is helping with a red blood drive on Tues, January 22 at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Located on 125 Sparkleberry Lane, Columbia SC 29229 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.