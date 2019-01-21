Child shot by sibling, mother charged

Associated Press,

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Authorities in South Carolina say a child was hospitalized after being accidentally shot by her 12-year-old sibling.

The child was expected to be released from the hospital following the Friday afternoon shooting. The children’s 31-year-old mother is facing criminal charges.

Sgt. Ryan Flood with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told the Greenville News that the woman faces three counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Flood says investigators learned she left three children, ranging from 6 to 12 years of age, alone overnight and throughout the day.”

The shooting of the 10-year-old girl was ruled accidental.

