Panthers defensive tackle added to Pro Bowl roster

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short has been named to the 2019 Pro Bowl, replacing the Rams’ Aaron Donald who is unable to participate due to the Super Bowl.

Short earns his second career Pro Bowl selection after earning his first nod in 2015.

He finished the season with three sacks and 12 tackles for loss, a number that tied for fourth among defensive tackles in the NFL this season. He also had a forced fumble.

According to Pro Football Focus, Short ranked third among NFL defensive tackles in run stop percentage at 12.6 percent (min. 50 percent of run snaps).

Since 2015, Short has tied for third in the NFL among defensive tackles with 27.5 sacks. His 47 tackles for loss over that span are also third among NFL defensive tackles.