Senator Cory Booker Speaks at MLK Day event in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Hundreds of people joined together Monday to take part in the annual King Day at the Dome event at the State House.

The event honors the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. each year. It also brings politicians to town, who are thinking about a potential Presidential run. Among those speakers Monday at the SC State House, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

Booker to the stage to talk about the signifiance of MLK day and to speak on topics, including healthcare.

Booker is expected to make a run for the White House in 2020.