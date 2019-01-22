Clemson falls on the road at Florida State, 77-68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Aamir Simms turned in a game-high 18 points and Elijah Thomas finished with his fifth double-double of the season, but Clemson University men’s basketball couldn’t sustain a good first half and fell to Florida State 77-68 on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (11-7, 1-4 ACC) were led by Simms and Thomas offensively, while Marcquise Reed joined the two big men in double-figures with a 13-point performance.

Thomas tallied his 16th double-double of his career and also added a career-best five assists and one block on the night.

Clemson finished the first half on a 6-0 run to lead 41-35 after the opening stanza. After scoring the first bucket of the second half, the Tigers held an eight-point advantage – their second largest of the night.

However, the Seminoles (14-5, 2-4 ACC) outscored the Tigers 42-25 the rest of the way to claim the victory.

Clemson will return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 26 at NC State. Tipoff is slated for 2:05 p.m. from PNC Arena.