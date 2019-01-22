GoFundMe started for Federal workers feeling the pinch

Bennetsville, SC (WOLO) —Some Federal employees here in South Carolina are starting to feel the pinch from the shutdown. they say they haven’t been paid in more than a month – but the bills keep coming.

As Tonya Brown reports from Bennetsville, one worker started a GoFundMe campaign to support his family, and now the site has seen even more help popping up on the site.

If you would like to donate to the Government Shutdown Direct Relief Fund, a site has been set up for other Federal employees effected so far raising more than 214 thousand dollars. Click here to help https://www.gofundme.com/govshutdownw