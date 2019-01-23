Recruiting Solutions hosts job fair

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — After getting a large number of people in the Columbia area that need positions to be filled “as soon as possible” Recruiting Solutions is hosting a job fair. The positions they are hiring for, officials say offer a lot of opportunities including a flexible work schedule, benefits, on site training, and a chance to grow within the company.

If you are in the market for a job, you can check the job fair out Thursday January 24th at the North Main Library located at North Main Columbia from 10AM until 3PM.

To find out more about the opportunities available and how you can apply, click on the link provided below.

https://www.recruitingsolutionsonline.com/