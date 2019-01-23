WATCH: Clemson coach Brad Brownell on Tuesday loss to FSU

Mike Gillespie,

Click the video to watch Brad Brownell’s comments after Clemson’s loss to Florida State on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. With the 77-68 defeat, the Tigers are now 1-4 in ACC play.

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports
Tags:
Share

Related

Clemson falls on the road at Florida State, 77-68
Former Clemson QB named to 2019 Pro Bowl
Clemson Rolls to a 71-61 win over Georgia Tech
Coca-Cola Clemson ‘National ChampionshipR...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android