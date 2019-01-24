Columbia Housing Authority moves 411 residents to temporary housing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Developing, The Columbia Housing authority released a statement regarding the evacuation of residents from Allen Benedict Court.

It has been more than a week since two people were found dead.

There was the discovery of multiple gas leaks at the apartment complex and it was shut down last Friday.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Authority re-iterated that the displaced residents had temporary housing and were provided cards for food and transportation.

The authority has also set up a 24 hour satellite office at the Cecil Tillis Center to respond to residents needs.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tweeted: ‘Update from @ colahousingauth Director Walker: Following the shutdown of Allen Benedict Court last Friday, 411 residents, representing 212 families, have been moved into temporary housing.’