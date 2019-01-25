Carolina baseball returns to diamond in 2019

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Carolina baseball held their first full team practice of the 2019 season on Friday, holding a scrimmage at Founders Park.

The first of three exhibitions to take place this weekend saw newcomers have success. Junior college transfer Andrew Eyster had an RBI double while Florida native, freshman Brady Allen hit a two-run homer in the early action.

Both scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday will start at 1:30 p.m. to close out the weekend.

Opening Day is against Liberty February 15.

