ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal incident where a pedestrian was hit and killed at Lil Zo’s Car Wash in Orangeburg.

Troopers say at 5:44 p.m. on Thursday, the victim was hit at the Lil Zo’s Car Wash parking lot, when a driver lost control pulling out of the business.

No word on if the driver will face charges.

