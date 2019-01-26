City of Cayce announces musical line up for ‘Soiree on State’ festival

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for some spring fun at the City of Cayce’s annual festival ‘Soiree on State’.

City officials have announced the concert line up for the third annual event.

According to officials, the lineup includes: Cash Money Experience, a four-piece vocal group from Columbia; singer-songwriter Mitchell Lee; Augusta-based country and rock cover band Whiskey Run; and the event headliner, Tokyo Joe, an award-winning, local rock band!

In addition to live music, along several blocks of State Street in Cayce (from Poplar Street to Railroad Street), there will be food and drink vendors, community partners, and local artists, say officials.

This free event will be held on April 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 pm.

Mitchell Lee 3:00 – 3:30pm

Cash Money 3:45 – 4:30pm

Whiskey Run 5:00 – 5:45pm

Tokyo Joe 6:15 – 8:00pm

City officials say Soiree on State will be held in collaboration with the Cayce Festival of the Arts and will include even more local artists and creatives.