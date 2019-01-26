Clemson Beat at the Buzzer in Raleigh, 69-67

RALEIGH, N.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball used a 14-2 run toward the end of the second half to put themselves in position to win a gritty contest on the road over No. 21/19 NC State, but were ultimately beat at the buzzer on a last-second three-point shot and fell 69-67.

The Tigers (11-8, 1-5 ACC) were led by Marcquise Reed who went on an offensive onslaught – scoring 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, including seven in the final five minutes of play.

For the game, Reed turned in the program’s 24th “Triple Leadership” and led the Tigers in points (19), rebounds (8) and assists (2). It’s Reed’s second of this variety in the last two seasons. Reed posted a “Quadruple Leadership” in a season-opening win over The Citadel.

Elijah Thomas was once again a force on the offensive end and finished with 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Thanks to Thomas, the Tigers dominated the Wolfpack in the paint – outscoring them 32-4. The senior big man added six boards and a team-high three blocks in the effort.

Clemson returns to the friendly confines of Littlejohn Coliseum for a 9 p.m. tip against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Notes: Marcquise Reed tallied the program’s 24th “Triple Leadership” in history … Reed finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists … it’s Reed’s second of this variety in his career at Clemson – tallying a “Triple Leadership” in a win over North Carolina last season (20p, 8r, 5a) … Reed’s 19 points served as his 57th double-digit scoring game of his Clemson career (13 shy of tying Butch Zatezalo and Larry Nance for 16th all time) … Reed moved into 27th on the all-time scoring list in Clemson history (1,190) … with two steals (137 career), Reed is just four away from tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th all time … Elijah Thomas swatted three shots – his most in ACC play this season … Thomas’ 136 career blocks at Clemson rank 10th all-time … his 1.74 blocks per game are tied for sixth all-time with former Tiger great Dale Davis … Thomas surpassed the 800-point mark of his Clemson career (809) … 4Aamir Simms notched a career high with three steals … Clyde Trapp set a new career-high for offensive rebounds with four.