Early-morning fire causes $160K in damages to Lexington home

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)- Fire officials are working to find the cause of a house fire that caused $160,000 in damages Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out in the 200 block of Mockingbird Drive at 10:30am.

Early Saturday morning (10:30 a.m.) house fire in 200 block of Mockingbird Drive displaced two, caused $160k in damage. No injuries reported & LCFS working to determine cause and origin. @RedCrossSC assisting displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/MkpRN97eGD — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) January 26, 2019

The South Carolina Red Cross is assisting two people who have been displaced due to the fire.

Lexington County fire service are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.