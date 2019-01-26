Samuel, Renfrow make impact as Senior Bowl week closes

MOBILE, Ala. (WOLO) – Carolina’s Deebo Samuel had a stellar week of practice in front of NFL scouts in Alabama, while Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow filled up the stat sheet during the Senior Bowl Saturday. Yet their South team lost to the North roster 34-24.

Renfrow led all South wide receivers with five catches and 63 yards receiving in defeat. Samuel led the team in total targets with seven, but only had one grab for 15 yards, dropping another pass as a rotating cast of quarterbacks like West Virginia’s Will Grier and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew couldn’t get the timing right with the former Gamecock star.

Samuel only played the first half, while Renfrow played into the fourth quarter. Both players had special teams snaps additionally, as Samuel returned a kick for 25 yards and a punt for 13. The two-time National Champion Renfrow had a punt return for 18 yards.

Congratulations to our Reese’s Senior Bowl Offensive Practice Players of the Week: QB:Jarrett Stidham @AuburnFootball

RB: Dexter Williams @NDFootball

WR: Deebo Samuel @GamecockFB

TE: Foster Moreau @LSUfootball

OL: Garrett Bradbury @PackFootball #seniorbowl — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 25, 2019

Carolina was also represented by offensive lineman Dennis Daley, while Clemson cornerback Mark Fields saw snaps as a late Senior Bowl invite. Neither registered any stats.

The North team was coached by Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders staff, while Kyle Shannahan and the 49ers coaches led the South group.