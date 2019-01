Midlands Church feeds Allen Benedict Residents

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- After gas leaks were found and two people died inside Allen Benedict Court Apartments, more than 400 residents now have no place to call home.

A local church heard the news and decided to lend a helping hand on Sunday by hosting a community feeding.

Birth Place Outreach Ministries usually opens its doors every Sunday to feed the homeless, but this week they prepped more to feed the families who were recently forced to leave.