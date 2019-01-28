Braves announce 2019 non-roster spring training invites

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves today announced the club invited 20 non-roster players to major league spring training in 2019. The team extended invites to six pitchers and 14 position players, including four players (RHPIan Anderson, OF Cristian Pache, INF Austin Riley, OF Drew Waters) in MLB.com’s Top 100 Prospects.

The Braves open camp at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on February 15, when pitchers and catchers report. Those groups will have their first workout the following day, while position players will report on February 20. The team’s first full squad workout is set for February 21.

The full list of non-roster players is below.

NON-ROSTER INVITEES (20)

PITCHERS (7): RHP Ian Anderson, LHP Thomas Burrows, LHP Corbin Clouse, LHP Tucker Davidson, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Joey Wentz

CATCHERS (3): William Contreras, Carlos Martínez, Jonathan Morales

INFIELDERS (6): C.J. Alexander, Andrés Blanco, Pedro Florimon, Sean Kazmar, Luis Marte, Austin Riley

OUTFIELDERS (5): Greyson Jenista, Ryan LaMarre, Rafael Ortega, Cristian Pache, Drew Waters