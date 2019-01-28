Competitiveness report released

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — With the Midlands continually growing and more jobs coming into the region each year, local leaders release a report showing where Columbia stacks up in comparison to other cities in the Southeast in terms of prosperity and growth.

The Midlands regional competitiveness report benchmarks Columbia against cities like Raleigh, Tallahassee and Charleston in order to stay relevant, compete and build a more prosperous region.

Engenuity SC presents a weeks worth of material and businesses use that information to better themselves and the community.