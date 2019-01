Curtis speaks with Fit413 Health Club about 25-thousand dollar giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis got his workout on at the Fit413 Health Club this morning.

Curtis spoke with owner Tony Dempsey about Fit413 teaming up with Dodgeland for a $25,000 giveaway this afternoon at the health club from 4 to 7 p.m.

NASCAR’s Jeff Hammond will also be there to hand out Pit passes at the event.

Fit413 Health Club is located on 4350 Saint Andrews Road.

