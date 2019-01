WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – West Columbia Fire Department says they’re still working to extinguish a fire at the Delta Motel on Augusta Road near I-26 this morning.

No reports of any injuries as of yet.

According to the Lexington Ledger, there is a fire hose around the motel that’s blocking traffic.

Police are preparing a detour, and urge you to find an alternate route.

