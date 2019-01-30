Lower Richland grad Clyde Trapp Jr. scores career-high in Clemson win

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball used a 51-point first half en route to a wire-to-wire 82-69 victory over Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (12-8, 2-5 ACC) snapped a two-game skid in league play and had the help of three double-digit scorers in the process.

Marcquise Reed finished with 26 points, while Clyde Trapp turned in a career-best 16 and Shelton Mitchell posted 14 on a hot-shooting night. Mitchell had entered the game shooting 5-for-his-last-32 from 3-point range and finished a perfect 4-for-4 against Pitt.

Mitchell lead the team with five assists and Thomas led with three blocks.

Clemson raced out to a 22-5 lead in the first eight minutes of the contest and didn’t let off the gas pedal in the opening stanza. The Tigers built toward a game-high 29-point lead late in the first half and headed into the break with a 28-point advantage and were able to fend off the Panthers (12-9, 2-6 ACC) and hold on for the 13-point victory.

Javan White enjoyed his best outing as a Tiger after posting a season-high 10 points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes.

Trapp shot 4-for-8 from the field – all 3-pointers – and collected three rebounds and two steals.

Clemson returns to the court on Sunday, Feb. 3 when it hosts Wake Forest. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. from Littlejohn Coliseum.