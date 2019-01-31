Columbia hosts annual Go Red for Women Day Party

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is hoping you will be willing to have a heart to heart conversation about your health. On February 1st the free event will feature a press conference, free massages, health screenings and information about heart health. The goal of the event is to help spread the word and increase the knowledge of the number one killer women.

The Party with a Purpose event will be held on National Wear Red Day at 12 in the afternoon until 2pm at City Hall, at 1737 Main street in Columbia. Mayor Pro Tem, Tameika Isaac Devine is hosting with the annual event in hopes of bringing more awareness to heart disease and save lives in the process.

If you would like to register to attend the event you can click on this link provided here: https://goredcolumbia.eventbrite.com