Columbia Housing Authority residents to begin move to permanent housing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It has been more than a week since residents from Allen-Benedict Court Apartments were evacuated by fire and police, due to gas leaks.

ABC Columbia news has learned that residents have begun to move into permanent housing.

Officials with the Columbia Housing Authority report that they have issued 159 “section 8 vouchers”.

The C-H-A is expected to have all vouchers issued by Friday.

A special meeting is being held Thursday at 5pm, focusing on finding tenants new homes.