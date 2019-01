Columbia Police investigate a shooting at Harbison Station Circle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting in Harbison.

Officers say the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, at 1011 Harbison Station Circle, near the Harbison Gardens Apartment Complex.

Investigators say one person is injured, but the victim’s current condition is unknown.

If you have any information on this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.