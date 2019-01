Elmwood Avenue at Main Street reopened after accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department says the east bound lanes on Elmwood Avenue at Main Street are open once again after an early morning accident.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: EB lanes on Elmwood Ave closed at Main St due to vehicle accident. Drivers should seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/YvM6vQBbvm — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 31, 2019