Free Tax help Saturday at Cooperative Ministry for those who qualify

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for help with your taxes?

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program kicks off Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 am to 2pm at the Cooperative Ministry.

Organizers say taxpayers with an annual income of $55,000 or less may qualify for free tax preparation assistance through VITA. If you are interested, officials say you should bring a Photo ID, Social Security card for each individual included on the tax return, and all tax documents (W2s, 1099s, etc.).

Officials say IRS-certified volunteers from The Cooperative Ministry and SC Thrive will be on site to expedite the process for taxpayers who bring a copy of last year’s tax return.

For a complete list of this year’s tax preparation sites opening February 4 visit sc211.org,

coopmin.org/VITA or call United Way’s 2-1-1.