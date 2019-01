I-20 West bound near Exit 58 under construction today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – SC DOT says I-20 West bound near Exit 58 will be under construction until 10 a.m. today.

Officials say the left lane is closed at this time.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.

Construction; I-20 WB: btwn Exit58 & 1 mi W of Exit58, lft ln clsd, Began: 7:30PM, Sch end: 1/31 10AM.| 11:34P — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) January 31, 2019