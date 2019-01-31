Man charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

Blythewood, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has announced the arrest of a man they say is accused of slamming a man at the Midlands Regional Center leaving him with life threatening injuries.

According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, in January of last year, 46 year old James Gray was working as a Human Services Assistant. During that time, the warrant states Gray grabbed a patient at MRC around the waist, picked him up, and slammed him down on the ground.

The warrant goes on to say the incident was witnessed by others at the Center at the time of the alleged incident and reported to SLED. According to authorities, Gray was taken into custody today, January 31st, 2019 and being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.