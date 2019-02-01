Columbia nurses assistant caught on camera striking patient in the face

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a woman they say is accused of striking a person getting services at the G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital in the face. SLED officials say the 55 year old Gladies Agbaso is charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after authorities say she was caught on surveillance camera slapping the victim.

Officials say the incident took place May 31st, 2018 and was reported to them by the G. Werber Bryan Psychiatric Hospital in Columbia. According to a warrant obtained by ABC Columbia News, Agbaso was working at a certified nurses assistant at the time of the incident. The warrant goes on to say Agbaso was questioned was questioned and later admitted to the incident in a voluntary statement.

Agbaso is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glen Detention Center