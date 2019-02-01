Kick off American Heart Month with National Wear Red Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The American Heart Association is asking for your support in the Go Red for Women movement by participating in National Wear Red Day.

On Friday, February 1 community members are encouraged to wear red.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number 1 killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

If you do wear red, you’re asked to tag @midlandsaha on Instagram and Facebook.

For more information, click HERE.