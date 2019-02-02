‘Beatles Ballet’ produced by Columbia City Ballet hits the stage

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a musical number about one of the most famous bands in history.

The Columbia City Ballet is producing a ballet based on the Beatles.

The production features more than 35 songs and will include works by multiple choreographers. The Ballet stopped by ther ABC Columbia News studios for a preview.
It runs this weekend at the Koger Center.

Februay 2 – 3:00 p.m.

February 2 – 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to buy your tickets, click HERE.

