‘Beatles Ballet’ produced by Columbia City Ballet hits the stage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a musical number about one of the most famous bands in history.

The Columbia City Ballet is producing a ballet based on the Beatles.

The production features more than 35 songs and will include works by multiple choreographers. The Ballet stopped by ther ABC Columbia News studios for a preview.

It runs this weekend at the Koger Center.

Februay 2 – 3:00 p.m.

February 2 – 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to buy your tickets, click HERE.