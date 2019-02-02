Cooperative Ministry Super Saturday, Free tax help to those who qualify

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you need help with your taxes this weekend, you can take a look at the VITA program.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program kicks off Saturday, Feb. 2, from 9 am to 2pm at the Cooperative Ministry.

Organizers say taxpayers with an annual income of $55,000 or less may qualify for free tax preparation assistance through VITA. If you are interested, officials say you should bring a Photo ID, Social Security card for each individual included on the tax return, and all tax documents (W2s, 1099s, etc.).

Officials say IRS-certified volunteers from The Cooperative Ministry and SC Thrive will be on site to expedite the process for taxpayers who bring a copy of last year’s tax return.

For a complete list of this year’s tax preparation sites opening February 4 visit sc211.org,
coopmin.org/VITA or call United Way’s 2-1-1.

