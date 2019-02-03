For the Health of It: Understanding Stress Fractures

Hima Dalal explains stress fractures and the healing process to Tyler Ryan

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – According to Vital Energy Founder Hima Dalal, Stress fractures in sports is one of the more common injuries of bones. Stress fractures are tiny cracks in

a bone. One of the main reasons for stress fractures is repetitive application of force through a bone that is not strong enough to withstand it. Essentially, when the bone is weaker than is required for activity demands or exercise intensity, a stress fracture occurs.

Common stress fractures occur in:

● Runners may see them in the foot (navicular/metatarsal) or tibia (shin splints)

● Gymnasts and Cricket Bowlers might see them in the lumbar spine area

● Osteoporosis is another common condition responsible for stress fractures

● Obesity can also be responsible

● Ribs or pelvic floor stress fractures area also common

Causes of stress fractures in normal bones:

● Overuse – injury occurs when muscles are fatigued and unable to absorb the shock which causes

tiny cracks in the bone (stress fracture)

● Intensity of activity increasing too rapidly

○ Impact on unfamiliar surface in runners

○ Improper footwear

○ Increase physical stress – too long of a time playing sports like football, baseball, etc…

● Car accidents or sudden falls with compression

Causes of stress fractures in abnormal bones:

● Osteoporosis

● Malnutrition

● Amenorrhea

● Simple activities or functional transfers (sneezing is enough to cause a stress fracture)

Dalal says that a Physical/Occupational Therapist will help you stay functional, pain free and help expedite healing processes. Increasing blood flow, maintaining core strength and proximal distal muscle strength to fracture site as well as avoiding edema build up and loss of functional ability for adaptation for functional ADL, homemaking, work and recreation is very important. Your therapist will keep you safe and help you be back to play, work and living life to fullest. Aqua Therapy is the safest and most effective way to rehab