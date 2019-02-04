Developing: Columbia City officials to update Allen Benedict Court investigation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–ABC Columbia news has learned that on Monday afternoon City of Columbia officials will provide updates on the investigation into the evacuation of residents and the deaths of two people at Allen Benedict Court.

More than 400 people are displaced from their homes after gas leaks were discovered. Two people died as a result of carbon monoxide, according to the coroner.

City officials will hold the press conference at 5pm Monday at CPD headquarters.

Previous story:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Housing Authority faces two new lawsuits. One of them being a wrongful death claim on behalf of the estate of Derrick Roper, the 30-year-old who died in his Allen Benedict Court apartment last month. In Allen Benedict Court Apartment building J is where Roper and Calvin Witherspoon, Jr. died because of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Richland County Coroner. Another lawsuit filed this morning is for the man who lived in-between the two men who died,Robert Ballard.