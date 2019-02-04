BREAKING: Richland County deputies reporting a double shooting on Clarion Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Monday, February 4, 2019 around 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department received a call for a welfare check at the 200 block of Clarion Road.

Upon arrival, deputies located the bodies of a male and a female victim. Both had been shot in the upper body. Coroner Gary Watts pronounced them deceased at the scene.

A baby was located in the home unharmed and is in the care of family at this time.