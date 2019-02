Gas prices drop down to 3 cents in Columbia, still below national average

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO) – Gas prices have dropped this week to nearly three cents.

According to Gas Buddy, drivers in Columbia are paying $1.95 a gallon.

This compares with the national average which sits at $2.25 a gallon.

In comparison, Gas Buddy reports that drivers in Spartanburg are paying $1.96 a gallon and drivers in Augusta are paying $2.06 a gallon.