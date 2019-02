Midlands group offering Free HIV testing Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A local organization is offering free HIV testing Tuesday.

“Palmetto Aids Life Support Services” is offering free and confidential rapid h-i-v testing and s-t-i screenings.

testing is happening between 10 a-m and 8 p-m by walk-in only on Two Notch Road.

The event is to commemorate National Black HIV/Aids Awareness day, coming up Thursday, February 7, 2019.

http://palss.org/services/