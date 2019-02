Troopers: Sumter woman struck and killed

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed over the weekend.

Officials say it happened in Sumter County.

According to Highway Patrol, just after 6 p-m, Saturday, 35-year-old Sandy Johns was hit by a car while walking on

US Highway 15 in Sumter.

Johns died Sunday at the hospital from her injuries.

Troopers say no one in the vehicle was injured.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.