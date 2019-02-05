“Armed and dangerous” Forest Acres bank robbery suspect identified

FOREST ACRES, SC (WOLO) – A man suspected of robbing a Forest Acres bank at gunpoint Tuesday (2/5) morning has been identified. Forest Acres Police released the above picture of Samuel Neathery, 29. He is considered armed and dangerous. The Florida man is 5’8″ and 170 pounds.

His neck tattoo is obvious but authorities say he may currently have a goatee.

Around 10 this morning police say he and a woman entered the South Carolina Federal Credit Union and demanded money. The woman took off with a backpack full of cash and got into this stolen gold Toyota from Georgia, but a truck hit her head-on and an officer shot her.

He remains on the run.

