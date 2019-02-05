DeVonte Holloman hoping to bring back star teammates to South Pointe

ROCK HILL, SC (WOLO) — DeVonte Holloman spent four seasons on one of the best South Carolina defenses in school history.

A graduate of South Pointe, Holloman accepted the job as head coach of his alma mater Monday, but he hopes his job can go further than coaching.

He says he wants to bring in former Gamecock stars, Jadeveon Clowney and Stephon Gilmore, his teammates at South Pointe and USC, to inspire the current generation of Stallions.