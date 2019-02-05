Fireflies hosting annual job fair, looking to fill 300 positions

Sierra Artemus,

Fireflies looking to fill 300 seasonal positions

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)-  If you’re looking to earn some extra income, The Fireflies are looking to hire 300 seasonal and part-time employees for the 2019 baseball season.

Saturday, February 9th the Fireflies will be hosting their annual job fair at Segra Park from 9:30 in the morning until noon.

If you area new applicant click here for the application

If you are a returning applicant click here
or visit their official website at https://www.milb.com/columbia

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to jobs@columbiafireflies.com  or fax it to 803-736-3126.

Available positions include:

  • ushers
  • ticket takers
  • box office employees
  • parking attendants
  • greeters, photographers
  • merchandise staff
  • grounds crew
  • concessions
  • wait staff
  • mascots and mascot handlers
  • video production crew
  • special events

 

