COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- If you’re looking to earn some extra income, The Fireflies are looking to hire 300 seasonal and part-time employees for the 2019 baseball season.

Saturday, February 9th the Fireflies will be hosting their annual job fair at Segra Park from 9:30 in the morning until noon.

If you area new applicant click here for the application

If you are a returning applicant click here

or visit their official website at https://www.milb.com/columbia

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to jobs@columbiafireflies.com or fax it to 803-736-3126.

Available positions include: