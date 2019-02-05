Fireflies hosting annual job fair, looking to fill 300 positions
COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- If you’re looking to earn some extra income, The Fireflies are looking to hire 300 seasonal and part-time employees for the 2019 baseball season.
Saturday, February 9th the Fireflies will be hosting their annual job fair at Segra Park from 9:30 in the morning until noon.
If you area new applicant click here for the application
If you are a returning applicant click here
or visit their official website at https://www.milb.com/columbia
Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to jobs@columbiafireflies.com or fax it to 803-736-3126.
Available positions include:
- ushers
- ticket takers
- box office employees
- parking attendants
- greeters, photographers
- merchandise staff
- grounds crew
- concessions
- wait staff
- mascots and mascot handlers
- video production crew
- special events