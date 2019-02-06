Bulldogs sign 12 new prospects to 2019 football recruiting class

ORANGEBURG, SC –South Carolina State, Wednesday, announced the signing of twelve (12) football prospects to national letters of intent (NLI), head coach Buddy Pough announced.

This year’s class has only one out of state signee from North Carolina, with the remaining from the Palmetto State. South Carolina State signed twenty-two (22) prospects in 2018, with seventeen (17) actually playing or active on the roster.

“We filled some positions that needed some work after last season,” said Pough. “I feel confident with the team we having coming back and the new additions from this year’s class we have a chance to be a very good football team.”

“I’m excited of some of the players we signed especially the three we have from Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, SC,” said Pough. “Jordan Springs (TE, 6-2, 237), Cam Johnson (OL, 6-3, 265) and Lawson Danley (LB/DL, 6-2, 225) I think will be some pretty good players for us in the future.”

Four offensive line, two quarterbacks, two linebackers, one tight end, one wide receiver, one defensive lineman, and one defensive back makeup up the 2019 class.

The Bulldogs will return a veteran team next season but will have to fill the void on the offensive line with the departure of All-MEAC offensive tackle Robbie Stephenson. The defensive is as talented as any team in the conference upfront with at least eight or more freshman starting in various positions during the season on both offense and defense.

Paul Mckeiver, Tyrell Goodwin will head the defensive line, while the linebacker corps will be led by Chad Gilchrist and Lane Jones. The secondary will see some familiar faces from last season who made an impact such as Duane Nichols, Decobie Durant, Scott Robinson and Jaylen Evans.

SC State Coach Buddy Pough, (125-69) is entering his 18th year at the helm and needs just four (4) victories to eclipse the 128 wins of Head Coach Emeritus Willie Jeffries, called the class a good a much needed one.

For more information on South Carolina State Athletics log onto www.scsuathletics.comor call the Office of Athletic Media Relations at (803)536-7060.

2019 SC State Recruiting Class

Tauren Singletary – QB 6’2 165 lbs – Woodland High School, Dorchester SC

Post & Courier Player to Watch

Patrick Godbolt – DL 6’3 235 lbs – Blythewood High School, Blythewood SC

Region 4 AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year

Region 4 AAAAA All Region Team

3 Year Varsity Letterman

Metro Bowl Participant

Terrance McClain – OL 6’4 290 – Crestwood High School, Sumter SC

3 Year Starter

2x Sumter All-Area Team (2017 & 2018)

Region 4 AAAA Shot and Discus Champion (2018)

Region 4 AAAA All Conference Selection (2018)

25 Knockdown Blocks

Dallas Foard – OL 6’4 270 lbs – Central Cabarrus High School, Concord NC

SPC All Conference Selection (2017 & 2018)

All Region Selection (2017 & 2018)

Lineman of the Year ( 2018)



Charles McCoy – OL 6’2 285 lbs – Strom Thurmond High School, Johnston SC

Augusta Chronicle All-Area (2017 & 2018)

Aiken Standard All Area (2017 & 2018)

Region 5 AAA All Region Selection (2017 & 2018)

2018 Region 5 AAA Offensive Player of the Year

2018 WJBF All-CSRA (26 Best Players in South Carolina & Georgia)

2018 North South All Star Game Participant

2018 Border Bowl All Star Game Participant

Julius Arnold – LB 6’2 225 lbs – Barnwell High School, Barnwell SC

2018 Region 5 AA All-Region Selection

2018 All Area Selection

Vernon Grier – DB 5’11 180 lbs – NC State Univ., Raleigh, NC / Mallard Creek High School, Charlotte NC

Transfer NC State

Led Mallard Creek to State Championship game 2013 & 2014

4X1 Relay National Champion in 2014

#106 WR in the Nation by ESPN.com in 2015

Avery McCall – QB 6’0 200 lbs – Highland Community College, Highland KS / Dillon High School, Dillon SC

2018 KJCCC All-Conference Selection

First Player in SC History to lead his school to 4 consecutive state championships as starting QB

2015 WBTW Blitz Player of the Year

2015 Pee Dee Offensive Player of the Year

2015 North South All Star Game Participant & Offensive MVP

3 Star Recruit by 247Sports.com

2015 #21 Dual QB in the Nation

Jordan Springs – TE 6’2 237 lbs – Dutch Fork High School, Irmo, SC

3X AAAAA State Champion

2018 North South All Star Participant

O-D All American Bowl Participant

Invited to the national Honors Society

Cam Johnson – OL 6’3 265 lbs – Dutch Fork High School, Irmo, SC

3x AAAAA State Champion

2018 Metro Bowl Participant

Lawson Danley – LB/ DL 6’2 225 lbs – Dutch Fork High School, Irmo, SC

2017 Region 5 AAAAA All-Region Player

2017 All-State Linebacker

2018 AAAAA All-State Linebacker

2018 AAAAA State Champion

Top 10 LB in the SC 2017 & 2018

Camryn Johnson – WR 6’4 190 lbs – Georgia State University/Calhoun County High School, Calhoun, SC

2016 First Team All-Region Receiver

Time & Democrat Pre Season Elite 11

Orangeburg TD Club Player of the Week