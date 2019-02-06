Nine A.C. Flora Falcons commit on National Signing Day
By : Analis Bailey
COLUMBIA, S.C.– The A.C. Flora Falcons, a part of the Richland County School District One, had nine student athletes represented in National Signing day Wednesday.
These students will be taking their talents to states including Virginia, California, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky.
FOOTBALL
Dewey Greene (The Citadel)
Celestin Haba (Western Kentucky. Was at Scottsdale CC)
RJ Mobley (Wingate)
Jalynn Tarver (Georgia Military)
Matthew Jamison (UNC Pembroke)
CROSS COUNTRY
Pippa Richter (Cal Tech)
TENNIS
Raquel Acco (Lander)
Megan Pleasant (Anderson)
VOLLEYBALL
Avery Wolfe (Roanoke)