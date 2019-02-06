Nine A.C. Flora Falcons commit on National Signing Day

By : Analis Bailey
Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C.– The A.C. Flora Falcons, a part of the Richland County School District One, had nine student athletes represented in National Signing day Wednesday.

These students will be taking their talents to states including Virginia, California, North Carolina, Georgia, and Kentucky.

 

FOOTBALL

Dewey Greene (The Citadel)

Celestin Haba (Western Kentucky. Was at Scottsdale CC)

RJ Mobley (Wingate)

Jalynn Tarver (Georgia Military)

Matthew Jamison (UNC Pembroke)

 CROSS COUNTRY 

Pippa Richter (Cal Tech)

TENNIS

Raquel Acco (Lander)

Megan Pleasant (Anderson)

VOLLEYBALL 

Avery Wolfe (Roanoke)

