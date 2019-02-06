COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The suspect at the center of a state wide search that started with a bank robbery in the Midlands may now be in the Low Country.

According to SLED, information developed overnight moved the search effort to the Charleston area for Samuel Neathery, 29. He’s accused of armed robbery of a bank in Forest Acres Tuesday.

Forest Acres Police Department identified a female in her role of the armed robbery at SC Federal Credit Union in Forest Acres.

The woman tried to drive away from the scene but was shot by officers and taken to the hospital. SLED is investigating the officer involved shooting.

It was revealed Wednesday that a Columbia Police officer encountered the suspect face-to-face shortly after the bank robbery but did not recognize him.

Columbia Police said the officer called in the suspect’s name but because he wasn’t yet identified, he was not detained.