Columbia Housing Authority: Additional vouchers ready by end of week for Allen Benedict Ct. Residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Housing Authority hopes to have additional vouchers in the hands of residents by the end of the week.

In a meeting Wednesday, The Columbia Housing Authority’s Board of Directors met to update the status of the more than 400 residents evacuated from Allen Benedict Court after gas leaks were discovered.

During the meeting, Director Gilbert Walker announced an additional 279 section 8 housing vouchers will be distributed by the end of the week.

