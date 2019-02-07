Five Gamecocks selected to NFL Combine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (February 7, 2019) — Five University of South Carolina football alumni were invited to the 2019 NFL Combine, the league confirmed Thursday. Bryson Allen-Williams , Zack Bailey , Dennis Daley , Rashad Fenton and Deebo Samuel will audition for NFL scouts Feb. 26 – March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

A linebacker from Ellenwood, Ga., Allen-Williams played in 49 games over five seasons on the Gamecock roster and finished with 176 career tackles, including 27.5 tackles for loss, which ranks 10th in Carolina history. A versatile performer, Allen-Williams added four career interceptions and 6.5 career sacks. He was also a leader off the field, serving as Vice Chair of the 2018 SEC Football Leadership Council.

Bailey was a four-year starter on the Gamecock offensive line, where he served as center, right tackle and left guard at various times over his 47 appearances. The Summerville, S.C., native was a Second Team All-SEC selection as a senior in 2018 according to the league’s coaches, the Associated Press and Phil Steele.

Daley was a two-year anchor at left tackle for the Gamecocks after transferring from Georgia Military College prior to the 2017 season. The Columbia, S.C., native played in 24 games, including 23 starting nods, in his two seasons on the Gamecock roster.

Fenton emerged as Carolina’s one of Carolina’s top cornerbacks over his final two seasons with the Gamecocks. Overall, his career spanned 48 games, and he finished with 122 career tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss. He intercepted five passes in his collegiate career, with three coming as a senior, and he broke up 24 passes in his four seasons. Also a weapon in the return game, the Miami, Fla., product scored a kickoff return touchdown against LSU as a freshman in 2015. His 24.8-yard kick return average ranks second in program history.

Samuel ended his career as one of the most electrifying all-purpose weapons in South Carolina history. The Inman, S.C., native was honored as an All-America and All-SEC performer by multiple outlets following the 2018 season, including a First Team All-America nod by the American Football Coaches Association. Samuel ended his career with 148 receptions, which ranks eighth in Gamecock history, and 2,076 receiving yards, the 10th-best total in the Carolina record books. The all-purpose threat tallied four kick return touchdowns in his career, a school and SEC record, and his 28 career touchdowns rank fourth in program history. His 29.0-yard kick return average is also a school record.

All five of Carolina’s NFL Combine invitees were selected to participate in postseason all-star games. Bailey and Fenton were invited to the East-West Shrine Game, Allen-Williams suited up in the Tropical Bowl, and Samuel and Daley played in the Senior Bowl.

Led by their seniors, the Gamecocks won 22 games over the previous three seasons, including nine wins and an Outback Bowl victory over Michigan in 2017. The Gamecocks open the 2019 season on Aug. 31, when they face North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.