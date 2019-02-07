Man dead after police pursuit, crash in Batesburg



BATESBURG, S.C. (WOLO) Officials say a man has died after a police chase and crash.

According to authorities, the crash happened in the 300 block of Highland Avenue in Batesburg around 11:40 p.m. on February 6th.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the man who died as 26-year-old Jawara A. Brunson of Batesburg. Officials say he was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.

According to authorities, Brunson attempted to evade a traffic stop initiated by an officer from the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, which led to a brief pursuit.

They say Brunson lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway and over-corrected, causing his vehicle to collide with a tree and overturn.

Officials say Brunson was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.