REPORT: Former Gamecock defensive line coach lands with Florida school

BOCA RATON¬†(WOLO) —¬†Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin has added a former Gamecock assistant coach.

According to a report in the Palm Beach Post Thursday, Lance Thompson, who served as Carolina’s defensive line coach the last three seasons, has been hired to the same position at FAU.

Thompson was not retained by Will Muschamp after USC’s loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl last December.